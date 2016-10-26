Man dies as two cars collide in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a road accident in administrative center of Akzhaiykskiy district of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent Yelzhan Yeraly reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred in Respublika Street in Chapayevo village at 3:00 a.m. on October 23. An Audi car crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Nissan vehicle. The Audi driver died of sustained injuries right away. Two more people who were injured in the accident were treated at the scene.



An investigation has been launched.



It should be noted that 74 people were killed and 385 were injured in 337 road accidents registered in West Kazakhstan region in 2016.