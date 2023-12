KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM A fatal road accident took place on Samara-Shymkent highway in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports citing Polisia.kz.

The tragedy occured on August 17 when driver of Audi car collided with KAMAZ truck moving in the same direction. As a result, the driver of Audi died at the scene of the accident.

An investigation has been launched.





Photo: polisia.kz