UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM

A 33-year-old driver of Lexus RX 300 could not make his car on the 14km of Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk highway and swerved off the road and overturned. The driver pinched in his car. Unfortunately, the rescuers could not save his life and the young man died of injuries at the spot. The accident occurred yesterday at midday.