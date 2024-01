SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A man has died in a fire at oil tank farm in Shymkent city today, Kazinform reports.

Torekhan Lesbayev's body was found at the scene of the fire at the Shymkent oil refinery. He worked for Shymkent Munai Onimderi JSC.



The fire reportedly started at one of 9 oil tanks with petrol at 7:51 a.m. local time.



120 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out not far from Karabastau village

