    14:09, 22 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Man dies in hang-gliding accident in Aktobe region

    Man dies in hang-gliding accident in Aktobe region
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    A man tragically died in a hang-gliding accident while performing works in Mugalzhar district of the Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee (CAA).

    The hang glider belonged to Samgau Agro LLP.

    Following the accident, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan has formed a commission to conduct an investigation. Investigators were dispatched to the scene of the fatal accident.

    Aktobe region
