Man dies in head-on collision in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a head-on collision of a truck and a vehicle in Karaganda region on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bugaz highway at 2:00 p.m. on June 27. The VAZ car veered off and crossed into the oncoming lane crashing into the truck. The police say the VAZ driver had no time for maneuver.



Rescuers were dispatched to the scene, but it was too late. The VAZ driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



The police are investigating.