ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 68-year-old resident of Kyzylsaya village in Akmola region who has been missing for almost two weeks was found dead.

The man went missing on October 21 in Zerendinskiy district of the region. His lifeless body was discovered 5-6 kilometers away from the village 10 days later. He reportedly died of hypothermia. Forensic medical examination will take place in Kokshetau this week.