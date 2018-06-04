EN
    13:03, 04 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Man dies of meningococcal infection in Kyzylorda rgn

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Health authorities of the region have confirmed a man, 27, in Kyzylorda region has died from meningitis.

    Last week he was diagnosed with meningococcal infection and was rushed to the local hospital. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to the disease at the intensive care unit.

    In a couple of days the vaccination will start in the region as soon as all necessary medications are delivered.

    It is unknown yet how the man has contracted the infection; he has never left the region.

