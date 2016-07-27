Man dies under the wheels of locomotive in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One man has died in a road accident involving a Lada Priora car and a locomotive in Akmola region this morning.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 3:34 a.m. at the Pervotselinnaya-Zhana-Yessil railway haul in Akmola region on July 27.



The driver of the Lada vehicle didn't obey traffic rules and was hit by the locomotive at the railway haul. The man died at the scene after the fatal collision.