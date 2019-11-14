EN
    Man dies, wife and 4 kids survive road accident in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A 32-year-old man died and his wife and children are in hospital as a result of a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    The VAZ-21014 driver crashed into the houses which were roaming along a motorway near Leninskiy village in Pavlodar region on late Wednesday evening. As a result of the collision, the driver died at the scene.

    His pregnant wife and three children were rushed to the regional hospital. The children aged 5, 4 and 2 sustained various injuries. As for his wife, doctors had to perform C-section to save the woman and child’s lives.

    The police are investigating.

