EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:16, 21 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Man drowned, two kids rescued in Zhambyl region

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A tragic accident occurred in Zhambyl region on Monday evening (July 20).

    According to reports, a 26-year-old man drowned while swimming in a water channel at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Tole bi village in Shuskiy district. Rescuers were able to recover his body only on Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. On a more positive note, two children aged 8 and 9 were rescued in the same region on Tuesday. The kids went swimming in the waters of Zerbulak resort in Taraz city, but started drowning. Rescuers managed to get them out of the water before the tragedy happened.

    Tags:
    Incidents Zhambyl region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!