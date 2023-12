SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A resident of Shymkent drowned in a cistern filled with bitumen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident occurred in the territory of OLAKS LLP located in Klara Tsetkin Street.

«The rescuers had to use a breathing apparatus and a climbing rope to pull the man's body out of the cistern. An investigation has been launched,» local emergencies authorities say.