ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man has drowned in the Caspian Sea in front of his friends, lada.kz informs citing police of Aktau.

The deceased person was identified as the 33-year-old resident of 26th district of Aktau. The man and two his friends were swimming in the sea. At some point the victim dropper out of view. The friends called the police. During search operations, organized by rescuers, the body of the man was found.