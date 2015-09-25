Man fails to smuggle Artemia larvae worth $300,000

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh border guards have detained "KamAZ-5320" truck en route from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan.

According to the Border Service of Kazakhstan National Security Committee, after checking the truck the border guards have uncovered contraband cargo - 600 bags with Artemia larvae weighing about 21 tons. The preliminary estimated cost is 84 million tenge ($300,000). The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle had no documents for the cargo. The border guards reported the incident to the police.