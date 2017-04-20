EN
    13:54, 20 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Man falls from height in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 49-year-old man accidentally has fallen from the height of 12 meters in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learned from the local emergencies department.

    According to reports, the accident occurred in Satpayev Street in the morning. The victim fell into an air shaft while performing repair works at a building.

    Rescuers removed the man who sustained multiple open fractures of arms and legs from the air shaft and transported him to a hospital.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
