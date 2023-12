ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 24-year-old man has fallen to his death from the height of the 8th floor in Astana, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The accident took place at about 7 a.m. in Imanbayev street. According to the police, the man jumped to his death from the window of his apartment. The man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Pre-trial investigation is underway.