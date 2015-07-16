Man fatally hit by train while crossing the tracks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Man was hit to death by oncoming train in Almaty city while attempting to cross the tracks at Almaty-2-Almaty-1 railway haul, local police confirmed.

The Almaty-2-Urumqi bound train fatally struck the 54-year-old resident of Almaty city on Tuesday (July 14) while he was crossing the tracks to get to another platform. The man immediately died of sustained injuries. The incident is under investigation.