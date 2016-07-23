Man goes missing in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police in South Kazakhstan region are searching for 33-year-old Aleksandr Krivoshapkin who has been missing since July 21.

He was last seen by his spouse at 3:15 p.m. on July 20 when he was leaving for work. Krivoshapkin was on his way to work when he and his car went missing, otyrar.kz reports.



He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.



That day Krivoshapkin was to pay out 800,000 tenge to the workers at a drilling station he was working at.



If you have any information, please call the South Kazakhstan police: 8 771 883 30 13 or 102.



Age: 33



Gender: male



Height: 180-185 cm



Hair: short and brown