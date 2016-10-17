EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:02, 17 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Man goes missing in W Kazakhstan after boat accident

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man has been missing in West Kazakhstan region since Sunday (October 16) after a boat accident on the Solyanka River, Kazinform has learnt from Moi Gorod web portal.

    According to reports, the accident happened at around 12:00 p.m. in Dolinnoye village in western Kazakhstan.

    Two fishermen ended up in the water after their boat capsized. One of the fishermen - 28-year-old Yerzhan Assanov - went missing right after the incident. His body has not been found so far.

    Rescuers are working day and night to find him.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan West Kazakhstan region Incidents Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!