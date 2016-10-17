Man goes missing in W Kazakhstan after boat accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man has been missing in West Kazakhstan region since Sunday (October 16) after a boat accident on the Solyanka River, Kazinform has learnt from Moi Gorod web portal.

According to reports, the accident happened at around 12:00 p.m. in Dolinnoye village in western Kazakhstan.



Two fishermen ended up in the water after their boat capsized. One of the fishermen - 28-year-old Yerzhan Assanov - went missing right after the incident. His body has not been found so far.



Rescuers are working day and night to find him.