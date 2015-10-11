Man guns down wife, little daughter, brothers in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A 30-year-old man gunned down his wife, 5-year-old daughter and two brothers in Turkestan on Saturday, South Kazakhstan police say.

After killing his spouse, daughter and brothers, the man attacked and wounded his elderly mother and son, 6. Currently, the elderly woman and the boy are in intensive care unit of the local hospital. The police summoned to the scene found the shooter in critical condition as he tried to commit suicide after what he had done. The extent of his injuries is unknown. Local police are investigating what could possibly force the man to try to kill his entire family.