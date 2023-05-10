Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Six residents of Kolashy village in Almaty region’s Yeltay district got poisoned with an unknown substance. Five of them died, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the local emergencies department informed, the incident occurred on May 4, at 04:04 pm.

A man, born 1984, and his four children (daughter born 2010 and sons born 2008, 2013, 2018) died. A mother of children (1985) was rushed to a hospital in Shamalgan village.

The preliminary version of the tragedy is poisoning with an unknown substance. An investigation is underway.