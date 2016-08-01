12:52, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6
Man in Iran dead as a result of quake in Azerbaijan
BAKU. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit an area in Azerbaijan's Imishli district on approximately 08:47 (local Baku time, GMT+4), Azerbaijan's Seismology Center told Trend.
No information yet on the damage and casualties from the Azerbaijani side.
Meanwhile, the earthquake was also felt in Iran, where at least one person died from injuries sustained, in the city of Parsabad, Today.az reported.