Man in New Zealand quits his job to play Pokemon Go full-time

LONDON. KAZINFORM A man in New Zealand has quit his job to play Pokemon Go full-time.

Tom Currie worked as a barista and bartender at a seaside restaurant on the Hibiscus Coast near Auckland, but has decided to jack that in to find digital creatures on his phone instead.

He says he's relying on friends and family to help out but admits his parents are "a little bit baffled".

"When I resigned, I didn't tell my manager I was going out into the world to hunt Pokemon," he told Newsbeat.

"But after my story got picked up I gave him a courtesy call to update him just in case the media contacted him.



Source: BBC