Man injured during terror acts in Aktobe city to be airlifted to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the people injured as a result of the terror attacks on June 5 in Aktobe city will be airlifted to Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development.

"One of the patients hospitalized on June 5 will be airlifted to the National Neurosurgery Center in Astana for treatment," the ministry said in a statement.



Earlier it was reported that 23 people were hospitalized as a result of the violent attacks and special operations on liquidation of terrorists in Aktobe city this week. Two patients passed away at the hospital. 16 patients are still undergoing treatment.