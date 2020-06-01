EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:34, 01 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Man injured in hand gliding accident in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A man has been injured as a result of the hand-glider crash in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    The two-seat hand glider reportedly broke down and crashed near Bakanas village near the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway. rescuers were dispatched to the scene of the accident immediately.

    The man born in 1996 sustained various injuries in the accident. He is in serious but not grave condition at a hospital in the town of Kapshagai.


    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!