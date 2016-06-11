EN
    14:44, 11 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Man injured in terror acts in Aktobe city airlifted to Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Syrym Sundetov who was injured during the terror acts on June 5 in Aktobe city is in a critical but stable condition.

    According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development, he was flown to the National Neurosurgery Center in Astana from Aktobe by air ambulance. The patient is awake and is undergoing necessary treatment.

    Earlier it was reported that 23 people were hospitalized as a result of the violent attacks and special operations on liquidation of terrorists in Aktobe city this week. Two patients passed away at the hospital. 16 patients are still undergoing treatment.

