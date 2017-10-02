Man killed at Marseilles train station after stabbing 2 people

PARIS. KAZINFORM - A man has been shot dead by French security forces after he had killed two people in a knife attack on Sunday at the Saint-Charles station in Marseilles, southeast of France, officials said, EFE reports.

The attacker was shot dead by soldiers of the Sentinelle anti-terrorist force according to city police.



Security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said he was on his way to the site, according to French media reports.



The National Police said on their Twitter account that the situation was "stable" after the attacker had been "neutralized," adding that rail traffic has been temporarily interrupted.



Police urged citizens to "avoid the area," since there was an "ongoing police operation," and asked people not to spread fake news about the event.



According to testimonies transmitted by public broadcaster France Bleu Provence, the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar" (Allah is the greatest) while committing the knife attack.



First responder and rescue vehicles moved to the station, located in the center of Marseille, and a helicopter was flying over the site, the broadcaster added.