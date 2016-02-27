Man killed by drunk driver in road accident in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a road accident in Almaty on Friday, local police say.

The accident occurred in Luganskaya Street at 4:15 p.m. local time. A Subaru driver, 32, reportedly rammed into a KaMAZ-53212 truck at a full speed.

As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old passenger of the Subaru vehicle died of sustained injuries.

According to police, the driver was under the influence of alcohol.