EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 27 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Man killed by drunk driver in road accident in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a road accident in Almaty on Friday, local police say.

    The accident occurred in Luganskaya Street at 4:15 p.m. local time. A Subaru driver, 32, reportedly rammed into a KaMAZ-53212 truck at a full speed.
    As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old passenger of the Subaru vehicle died of sustained injuries.
    According to police, the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Police Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!