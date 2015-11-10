EN
    00:02, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Man killed in a blast in S Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was killed as a result of an explosion at a testing area near the town of Arys in South Kazakhstan region on Sunday.

    According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the accident happened at 10:40 a.m. The blast was caused by the detonation of explosives. Yermurat Imankulov, 41, was killed in the accident. A special commission is expected to investigate the incident.

