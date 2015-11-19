EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:02, 19 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Man killed in a road accident in W Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a road accident in West Kazakhstan region on Wednesday (November 18).

    The accident happened on the Uralsk-Atyrau highway, 3 kilometers away from Budarino village at 10:02 a.m. local time. According to reports, the driver of a UAZ vehicle collided with a Gazel car. As a result of the collision, the 36-year-old driver of the Gazel vehicle died straight away. Two passengers travelling in the UAZ vehicle - police officers were rushed to the nearest hospital. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents West Kazakhstan region Regions Police Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!