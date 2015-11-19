Man killed in a road accident in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a road accident in West Kazakhstan region on Wednesday (November 18).

The accident happened on the Uralsk-Atyrau highway, 3 kilometers away from Budarino village at 10:02 a.m. local time. According to reports, the driver of a UAZ vehicle collided with a Gazel car. As a result of the collision, the 36-year-old driver of the Gazel vehicle died straight away. Two passengers travelling in the UAZ vehicle - police officers were rushed to the nearest hospital. The investigation is underway.