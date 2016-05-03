Man killed while changing tyre on road in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A driver of Audi, who was changing a tyre while parked on the hard shoulder, died after Toyota Camry hit him.

The accident occurred in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk on Titov Street.

The driver of Audi died on the spot from his injuries while a man, who was under a wheel of Toyota, left his car and fled the scene of the accident after the collision.

Police officers detained the suspec - the23year-old resident of Semey. According to the police, at the moment of the traffic accident the young man was intoxicated. The man was put into a temporary detention facility.