TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:44, 29 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Man kills 2 police officers, 1 civilian in terror incident in Belgium

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An assailant killed two Belgian police officers and a civilian before being shot dead by security officials in a shooting that the prosecutor's office said Tuesday it was treating as a suspected terror incident, EFE reports.

    Prosecutor Philippe Dulieu said the attack began when the assailant stabbed two police officers in the back multiple times in the eastern city of Liege.

    "He got hold of weapons from the police officers, who were dead, then walked to a car that was parked nearby and shot at a 22-year-old man in the passenger seat," he said, adding that the young man was killed.

    The assailant then fled to the nearby Léonie de Waha secondary school and took a woman hostage, who was rescued and is safe and unharmed.

    Local police killed the assailant in a shoot-out that left two other officers injured, said Dulieu.

    The regional governor, Hervé Jamar, said no students at the school were injured during the attack.

    Liege Mayor Willy Demeyer said in a statement published on his Twitter account that the situation was under control and the assailant had been neutralized.

    Photo credit: telegraph.co.uk

