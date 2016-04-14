EN
    17:36, 14 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Man kills 9yo because of cell phone

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A resident of Karaganda region has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 9-year-old boy, according to the press service of the specialized inter-district court of the region.

    The defendant was found guilty of committing a crime under Art. 99 part 2.

    According to the press release, the tragedy occurred in October 2015 in the village of Agadyr, Shet district. The criminal quarreled with a child because of a cell phone. Then, he stabbed the boy to death. The defendant hid the victim's body in an abandoned building.

