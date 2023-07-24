Man loses arm in bear attack in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A 43-year-old man lost his arm in an attack by a brown bear at one of the zoos in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The attack happened at the zoo located in Kyzylzhar district. The brown bear severely bit the 43-year-old janitor more than a month ago.

The man survived the attack on June 6, however, doctors had to cut off one of his limbs right after the accident. They are fighting for his second arm and it is still unclear whether they can save it.

The investigation into the circumstances of the attack is underway.