Man missing in mountains found in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Alexander Nazaruk, who went missing in mountains on Sep 4, was found in Almaty city.

According to Deputy Chief of the republican search and rescue troop Yury Burzhinsky, the information about Nazaruk was reported today at 14:20.

Recall, that on Sunday, Alexander Nazaruk and his two friends climbed the Big Almaty Peak.

“Yesterday we climbed the peak, took pictures and decided to go down on the same route. Alexander wanted to walk on another route. We tried to persuade him to go with us, but he got his own way. We have never had any conflicts. We agreed that he would walk to the Observatory and we would meet him there by car. When we came to the Observatory, nobody was there. Then we called to the rescuers,” said Yevgeny, Alexander’s friend.

Both rescuers and volunteers were involved in the search operations.