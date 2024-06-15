EN
    10:44, 15 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Man rushed to hospital with burns after house fire in Aktobe region

    House fire
    Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

    A fire broke out in one of the single-family homes in Aktobe region on June 15, Kazinform News Agency cites the Emergencies Ministry.

    The fire was suppressed within 39 minutes after the emergency call was received. The fire covered 160 square meters.

    An owner of the house, born in 1960, was rushed to hospital with first and second-degree burns on his back.

    The investigation will determine the cause of the fire.

     

    Aktobe region
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
