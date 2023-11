KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A lifeless body of a 20-year-old man was discovered by rescuers in the Nura River in the town of Temirtau in Karaganda region on Sunday.

According to reports, the man drowned in the river on July 7 and his body was found only 3 days later.



The rescuers say strong current is to blame for the fact that the man's body was discovered so late.