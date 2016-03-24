EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 24 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Man saves granddaughter at expense of his life in S Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An elderly man saved his granddaughter from drowning in South Kazakhstan region at the expense of his own life.

    According to reports, the tragedy occurred in Saryagash district of South Kazakhstan region this week.
    A 13-year-old teenage girl accidentally fell into the waters of Keles channel. Her grandfather thought to be in his 60s saved the girl, but drowned himself.
    Rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene. The search for man's body is still on.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Kazakhstan Incidents Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!