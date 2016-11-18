EN
    13:20, 18 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Man set himself on fire in Australia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An Australian man set himself on fire in Melbourne, injuring at least 26 people, BBC reported.

    According to police, six people are in a critical condition.

    The others suffered mostly from burns and smoke inhalation.

    Police say, the motives of the man’s action are unknown. The man walked into an affiliate of the Commonwealth  Bank in Springvale suburb and set himself on fire.

    The man was detained and sent to a hospital for treatment. 

