    17:45, 27 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Man sets cheating girlfriend on fire, commits suicide

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 30-year-old man has set his cheating girlfriend on fire in Mangystau region, Lada.kz reports.

    The tragedy happened in Zhana Daulet village on Monday (October 26). After learning that his girlfriend, 27, had cheated on him, the man launched a vicious attack on the woman, then, doused her face with gasoline and set her on fire. As a result of the attack and suffering from terrible pain, the victim fell unconscious. Thinking that he killed his girlfriend, the jealous man committed suicide by hanging himself in a barn near the scene of the tragedy. Fortunately, the woman survived, but sustained thermal burns to 15% of her face, neck and forearms. Doctors say she is in stable condition. The police didn't comment any further on the details of this shocking incident.

