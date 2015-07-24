EN
    15:37, 24 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Man sets girlfriend on fire in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A woman who sustained severe burns has been hospitalized in Ust Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region tonight.

    According to reports, the tragedy occurred on Thursday night at a resort near Bukhtarminsk water basin. A man and his 39-year-old girlfriend got drunk on vacation and had a spat. Amid the heated argument, the man poured alcohol on the woman and stroke a match. As a result, the victim sustained terrible burns to 40% of her body. The local police detained the man and took him in custody. A criminal case was launched.

