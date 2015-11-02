EN
    09:57, 02 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Man sets himself on fire after a spat with girlfriend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 20-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire after a spat with his girlfriend in Kokshetau, 24.kz reports.

    According to the police report, the accident happened after the man had a violent spat with his girlfriend. He went into the bathroom, doused his body with gasoline and set himself on fire in full view of his girlfriend and father who was at home. As a result, the arsonist sustained thermal burns to 97% of his body. No word on his condition has been released.

