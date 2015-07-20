EN
    15:03, 20 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Man severely injured in hit-and-run accident in Temirtau

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A man was severely injured after being hit by a truck in the town of Temirtau, Karaganda region, police said.

    According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway and Stepan Razin Street on Sunday. The 30-year-old resident of Temirtau was struck by a vehicle and sustained severe injuries. Paramedics rushed him to the nearest hospital where he told the police he was hit by a truck. The police officers detained the 35-year-old truck driver the same day. He confessed to striking the pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

