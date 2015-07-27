EN
    09:26, 27 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Man severely injured while jaywalking at night in Zhanaozen

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was severely injured as a result of a road accident in the town of Zhanaozen this weekend.

    According to reports, the accident happened near Tomirkazyk hotel in Arai microdistrict. The 27-year-old man was hit by the Mitsubishi car on Saturday night while jaywalking. Paramedics rushed him to the nearest hospital. The 72-year-old driver said he hadn't noticed the man since it was too dark.

