Man severely injured while jaywalking at night in Zhanaozen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was severely injured as a result of a road accident in the town of Zhanaozen this weekend.

According to reports, the accident happened near Tomirkazyk hotel in Arai microdistrict. The 27-year-old man was hit by the Mitsubishi car on Saturday night while jaywalking. Paramedics rushed him to the nearest hospital. The 72-year-old driver said he hadn't noticed the man since it was too dark.