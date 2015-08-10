Man suffering progeria got married in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 300 guests were invited to the wedding party of "young greybeard" from Atyrau region Nurzhan Urkeshbayev with his girlfriend Assemgul. The party was led by four experienced and creative toastmasters and musicians who are the bridegroom's friends.

The anchor of Russia's popular "Pust Govoryat" (Let Them Talk) show Andrey Malakhov had been invited too. Four years ago Nurzhan participated in his show. However, Malakhov was on a holiday abroad at that time and couldn't join the event. Nurzhan's bride Assemgul is 24 and she is an accountant. She is from Kulsary town of Atyrau region. As it was reported earlier, resident of Atyrau region Nurzhan Urkeshbayev became popular when he was diagnosed progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder. Born in a remote village of Mukur of Kyzylkoga district, Nurzhan has been suffering from progeria since his birth. In his 8 years he looked like an old man. Thanks to mass media reports, the boy's case was studied by Almaty doctors, who treated him in the city hospitals. Later Nurzhan sought for medical care abroad. Unfortunately, the doctors could not win the disease, but they found out that only Nurzhan's skin is ageing while his internal organs are "young" and in good condition.