Man suffers fatal burns from fire in private house of Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 32-year-old man died after he received burn injuries in a fire in Zhaksy district of Akmola region on Thursday night.

According to authorities, the man died from burns received when extinguishing the fire in the house of his younger brother. Azamat Shalabekov, aged 32, suffered from second and third degree burns over a majority of his body. The man was admitted to a hospital of Zhaksy district. Unfortunately, the man has passed away. The regional Emergency Department informed that the fire was extinguished at 05 am. The cause of the fire is to be established.