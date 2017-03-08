Man Utd striker Ibrahimovic banned for three games for violent conduct

LONDON. KAZINFORM Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be banned for three matches after admitting a Football Association charge of violent conduct in last Saturday's Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Ibrahimovic was charged with elbowing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in the match at Old Trafford. The Swede had said after the match that Mings had "jumped into" his elbow.



He will miss Monday night's FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea and Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Brom. He is still available for the Europa League tie against Russia's Rostov on Thursday.



Mings was also charged with violent conduct by the FA for landing on the Ibrahimovic's head with his studs. Bournemouth have said they will appeal against the defender's charge.



Source: Xinhua news agency .