Man vs Machine: Lionel Messi squares off against giant robot goalkeeper

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lionel Messi has once again proven his reputation as a man who's not afraid of any challenge no matter how unorthodox.

While participating in a Japanese game show, the legendary footballer was faced with a tricky challenge: he had to score against a huge robot goalkeeper while shooting from a distance of about 20 yards.



At first defeating this gargantuan machine seemed an impossible task, considering how its enormous figure covered virtually the entire goal. However, Lion

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com