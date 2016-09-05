Man went missing in Almaty mountains

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A man went missing in the mountains of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

On Sunday, Alexander Nazaruk and his two friends were walking in mountains and then climbed the Big Almaty Peak.

“Yesterday we climbed the peak, took pictures and decided to go down on the same route. Alexander wanted to walk on another route. We tried to persuade him to go with us, but he got his own way. We have never had any conflicts. We agreed that he would walk to the Observatory and we would meet him there by car. When we came to the Observatory, nobody was there. Then we called to the rescuers,” said Yevgeny, Alexander’s friend.

The regional emergencies department confirmed this information and informed that search operations are underway.