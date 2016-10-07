Man who spilled mercury at Almaty airport arrested for 2 months

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A passenger who tried to board a plane with a container with mercury at the Almaty International Airport was arrested for two months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A court in Almaty city sanctioned a two-month arrest for the man who is suspected of trying to board the Almaty-Tbilisi flight with the container filled with mercury and spilling it at the airport.



Earlier it was reported that the passenger of the Almaty-Tbilisi flight operated by Air Astana company was stopped by the airport security on October 3. The airport security officers found a small container with mercury in his luggage during the passenger inspection.

When told the suspicious container will be taken out of his bag, the passenger trashed the container without warning. As a result, the mercury spilled from the container. The airport authorities, the Almaty police and emergency department were notified of the incident immediately.

The passengers and airport workers were promptly evacuated from the building.



Emergency crews quickly eliminated the effects of the mercury spill and the airport was back to normal operation.